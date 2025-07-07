Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $61.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,354 shares in the company, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 511.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth $137,000.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

