EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQT Trading Down 1.4%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EQT by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in EQT by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,012,000 after buying an additional 2,658,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,924,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EQT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

