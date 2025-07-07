GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOVX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 511.96% and a negative net margin of 438.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

