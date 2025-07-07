Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives $25.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.23.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen
Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 50.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sweetgreen Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of NYSE SG opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.06. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.