Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 155 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,955,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $148.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

