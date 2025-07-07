Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 80.6% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco QQQ worth $384,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $555.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.60. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

