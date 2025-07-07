Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

CHYM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chime Financial

Chime Financial Stock Up 4.4%

Chime Financial Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CHYM opened at $31.32 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.