Centennial Bank AR Acquires 315 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $155.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

