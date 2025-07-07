Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHYM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chime Financial

Chime Financial Stock Performance

About Chime Financial

Shares of CHYM opened at $31.32 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.