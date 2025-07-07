Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Now – July 6th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, publishing, distribution or hardware manufacturing of video games. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the video game industry’s growth and innovation, with share prices driven by factors like blockbuster game releases, console cycles and emerging technologies such as cloud gaming and virtual reality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,686,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,068,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $240.78. 1,008,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,656. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average of $211.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $132.88. 673,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,825. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $176.60. 405,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,608. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Further Reading