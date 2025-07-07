Capital Management Associates Inc Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,941 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.77 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

