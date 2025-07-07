EULAV Asset Management Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $392.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

