AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Acquired by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up about 12.0% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $340.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.14.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,461,006.13. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.85.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

