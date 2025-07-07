U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,279 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,375,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after buying an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,346,712,000 after buying an additional 2,301,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,807,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,899,905,000 after purchasing an additional 906,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $308.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.57.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

