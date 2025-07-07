Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,564 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $37.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

