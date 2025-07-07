Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – July 6th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter drugs, vaccines, and other health-care products. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the pharmaceutical industry’s potential for revenue growth driven by drug approvals, patent protections, and global health trends. Performance of pharmaceutical stocks can be influenced by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory decisions, patent expirations, and healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $779.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,986. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $738.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $773.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,990. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,104,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,722,894. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Further Reading