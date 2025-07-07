Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $274.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

TRV opened at $264.13 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $202.69 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

