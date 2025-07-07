Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $308.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

