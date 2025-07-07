Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
NYSE NVO opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $308.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
