Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PRU opened at $109.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.