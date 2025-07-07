Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,405.76. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,771. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

