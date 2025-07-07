Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Receives $67.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.