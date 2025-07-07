Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

