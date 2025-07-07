Wall Street Zen Downgrades Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Sell

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

