CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CINT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

CI&T Stock Performance

CINT stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $817.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. CI&T has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.48 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,699,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 464,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 47.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

