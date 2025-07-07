Wall Street Zen Downgrades Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) to Strong Sell

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
NASDAQ ORGN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 321.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
