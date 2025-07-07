Wall Street Zen Downgrades Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) to Strong Sell

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 321.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Origin Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 66.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 317,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.