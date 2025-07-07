Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Lundin Mining had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

