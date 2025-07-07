Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 65.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 728,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,538,000 after buying an additional 289,122 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 206.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 75,044 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

