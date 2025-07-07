Analysts Set Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) PT at C$32.83

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.83.

EDV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of EDV opened at C$42.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.57. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$25.07 and a twelve month high of C$45.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

