North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOA

Insiders Place Their Bets

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.7%

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$247,400.00. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOA opened at C$22.48 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$18.83 and a 1 year high of C$31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.82. The firm has a market cap of C$601.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.