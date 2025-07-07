Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Santander upgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 583,991 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the fourth quarter valued at $9,812,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the first quarter valued at $4,887,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the fourth quarter valued at $5,246,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the fourth quarter valued at $4,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.
