Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.36 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,490.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 475.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,062,563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 467,738 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 416,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,442,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 234,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,118,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 214,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.