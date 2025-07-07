Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. National Bank Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.70.

TSE ERO opened at C$22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.01. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

