Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Sell

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

