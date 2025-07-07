McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,233 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2%

F opened at $11.80 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

