Dupree Financial Group LLC Sells 7,256 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Dupree Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYON. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,406,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 1,405,770 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Beyond by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 916,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Beyond by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 901,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beyond by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Beyond by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 579,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond Stock Performance

BYON stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $433.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.25. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 77.61% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beyond to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

About Beyond

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.