Abound Financial LLC Takes $45,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $185.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

