Family Capital Management Inc. Buys 210 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

