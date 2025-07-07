Planning Directions Inc. Invests $238,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,398,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,710,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.