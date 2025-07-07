Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $32.82 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $271.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.15. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,496.40. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock worth $7,609,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.