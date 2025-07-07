Centennial Bank AR Purchases 3,026 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Centennial Bank AR increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 100,866.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $86.61 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4009 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.