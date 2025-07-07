Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,634 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,283,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

