Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 152677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 137,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,564.68. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the sale, the director owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,139.08. The trade was a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

