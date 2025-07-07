AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of AU Optronics Corp (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.40. AU Optronics shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 4,614 shares changing hands.

AU Optronics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

