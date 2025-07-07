Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Prosiebensat.1 Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Prosiebensat.1 Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $899.43 million for the quarter. Prosiebensat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Prosiebensat.1 Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

