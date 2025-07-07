CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.64 and last traded at C$40.53, with a volume of 58801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.68.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CAE
CAE Stock Up 1.4%
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- D-Wave Is Rising Again Despite Dilution—What’s the Deal?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With Strong Payout Potential
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Datadog Joins S&P 500, Triggering a New Wave of Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.