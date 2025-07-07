CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.64 and last traded at C$40.53, with a volume of 58801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.09. The firm has a market cap of C$13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

