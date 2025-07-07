Comparing Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and Zhibao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial 3.84% 15.84% 0.64% Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhibao Technology has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 1 10 1 1 2.15 Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prudential Financial and Zhibao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Prudential Financial currently has a consensus target price of $120.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Prudential Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prudential Financial and Zhibao Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $68.05 billion 0.56 $2.73 billion $6.31 17.06 Zhibao Technology $25.27 million 1.18 $1.82 million N/A N/A

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Zhibao Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments. The PGIM segment offers investment management services and solutions related to public fixed income, public equity, real estate debt and equity, private credit and other alternatives, and multi-asset class strategies to institutional and retail clients, as well as its general account. The Retirement Strategies segment provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products. The Group Insurance segment offers various group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States primarily for institutional clients for use in connection with employee and membership benefits plans; sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other supplemental health solutions; and plan administration services in connection with its insurance coverages. The Individual Life segment develops and distributes variable life, universal life, and term life insurance products. The International Businesses segment develops and distributes life insurance, retirement products, investment products, and certain accident and health products; and advisory services. The company provides its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

