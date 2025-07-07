Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.04 and last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 65669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sanmina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sanmina by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sanmina by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sanmina by 5,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

