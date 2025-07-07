Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,671,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 5,466,049 shares.The stock last traded at $33.24 and had previously closed at $33.31.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Centene by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 100,039 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after purchasing an additional 270,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

