Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Reduced by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $159.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.