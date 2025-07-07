Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

MO stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

